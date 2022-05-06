Everywhere You Are: Leopard Print Thursday Senior Fashion Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we get a recap of a “spot on” Leopard Print Thursday Senior Fashion Show that Bill emceed at Peter Paul Development Center. Make sure you watch the video above to see all the fashion and fun on the runway.

We also saw some fantastic photos from Partnership for the Future’s Decision Day celebration. The high school seniors shared where they will be continuing their education. Congratulations to the students on their continued success!

And we learned more about the “Foxy Artists for Fox” pop-up gallery show benefiting Fox Elementary. It’s happening Saturday, May 21 from 6 to 9pm (adult-only exhibition featuring wine and food pairings) and Sunday, May 22 from 11am to 4pm (open to all) at RVA Galleries, 23 West Broad Street, Suite 200. Featured artists include Julie Crowder, Baha Omary Kikhia, Richmond’s Elizabeth Cabell, and contemporary artist Julie Fritz. Artists are donating 20 percent from sales of their work to go toward art supplies for William Fox Elementary.