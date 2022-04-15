Everywhere You Are - Lake Chesdin Sunset & Moose

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Elizabeth shared a pic of the sunset at Lake Chesdin. Viewer Savannah sent snaps of her puppy Moose enjoying his pup-a-chino. Scott sent pictures of his off-road adventures near Harrisonburg. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:14:12-04
