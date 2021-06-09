Everywhere You Are: kayaking on the James River

RICHMOND, Va. -- Harold is getting his yard ready for the summer! Christine and her family have been spending some great time outdoors. Here’s a photo of them kayaking on the James River. Lastly, friend of the show, Kari Smith took this photo at Rhythm Ranch Homestead where she cuddled with some baby goats. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

