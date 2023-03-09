Everywhere You Are: K-9 Veterans Day Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love being Everywhere You Are! Today, we share a photo of Asher dressed up as his favorite book character for school. Brad sent in several stunning photos from his “office” (aka the Jamestown Ferry). And you’re invited to celebrate K-9 Veterans Day with your pup on Saturday, March 11 at the Virginia War Memorial. Click here to learn more and register for the event.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

