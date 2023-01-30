RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica read at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture over the weekend as part of Little Hands Virginia’s Fundraiser, “A Magical Night at the Museum.”Also, Francena shared a video of her grandson, Aydin riding around in his car. Lastly, Debra sent a photo of her latest kitchen creation, a pecan ring. Visit her website, dollbabysdelishdish.com for more recipes. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Everywhere You Are: Jessica visits the Virginia Museum of History and Culture
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 13:33:51-05
