RICHMOND, Va. -- Tom captured an incredible photo of an eagle over the James River. Also, Margret Thompson, founder and publisher of Richmond Family Magazine joins us live to share the summer issue featuring our Jessica Noll. Pick up a free copy from one of the 850 locations where copies are distributed. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Everywhere You Are: Jessica Noll, cover star of Richmond Family Magazine
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:50:33-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.