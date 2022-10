RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we learned some of the details on Lewis Ginter's Harvest Fest celebration. Virginia This Morning viewer Sylivia took a trip to Myrtle Beach and shared a sunrise photo with us! Lastly, we learned a little more about the Bentley Agrihood Initiative.

Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show