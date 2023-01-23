Everywhere You Are: Harry Potter World 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend Jeremy Shipp and his wife Meagan took a trip down to Harry Potter World and shared the moment with us. Teresa shared a photo of a furry friend of the show, Zachary! Lastly, Jessica shared what she was up to last Friday! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 12:08:00-05
