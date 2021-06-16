Watch
Everywhere You Are: Happy Father’s Day, Rodney!

Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 1:46 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 13:46:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer, Darell captured this sunset over Rocket’s Landing. Lindsey is running 100 miles for the Stop Soldier Suicide organization. She has already run 80 miles! Lastly, Jeanie shared a few pictures of her furry friends.

We’ve been celebrating dynamite dads all this week. Today we wish Rodney Williams, Sr. a Happy Father’s Day!

We also have a special Father’s Day shout-out for a dad to be, Randy Loden, husband to our Evanne Armour. The couple is happy to announce that they will be welcoming a baby boy in September! Congratulations!

