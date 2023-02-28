Everywhere You Are: Happy 92nd Birthday!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send special birthday wishes to Marian Moody! Also, Leena celebrated Mardi Gras and sent us a photo to prove it! Lastly, Karen showed off an incredibly vivid sunrise.
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 3:37 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 15:37:52-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send special birthday wishes to Marian Moody! Also, Leena celebrated Mardi Gras and sent us a photo to prove it! Lastly, Karen showed off an incredibly vivid sunrise.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.