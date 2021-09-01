Watch
Everywhere You Are: Hanover County 300 year Celebration!

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 13:56:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Brown patches have been showing up in lawns all over our area. Our friends at Virginia Green came by our show to explain what's going on and some steps you can take to treat your grass. Virginia This Morning viewer, Teresa shared this photo from Hanover County’s 300th Birthday celebration. Lastly, Jennifer and her family visited the Chesterfield County Fair and had a great time.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

