Everywhere You Are: Grand Opening of the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Sep 16, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Betty shared with us that Monday was her 35th Wedding Anniversary! Congratulations! Also, St. Joseph’s Villa recently celebrated the grand opening of their new Sarah Dooley Center for Autism. Lastly, Melissa and Jim Decknick shared a video of a furry friend that has been in their yard all summer long; meet Silly Squirrel!

