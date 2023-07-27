Everywhere You Are: Gabe Henderson Live Like 10 Foundation’s 5K run/walk

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is Everywhere You Are!

This Saturday, you can participate in a special event. The Gabe Henderson Live Like 10 Foundation presents its 2nd annual 5K run and walk. It’s at Deep Run High School Stadium at 10:00 a.m. The foundation was created in honor of the 17-year-old student athlete who passed away in 2020 after a tragic boating accident.

Click here to register for the event. If you can’t make it but would like to contribute, click here to learn more about the foundation and how you can make a donation. Money has been used to provide scholarships to graduating seniors and to make financial contributions to little league teams.

Also today, we featured friend of the show Coletti's canning project and Donna's recent cruise to The Bahamas.

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see them featured on our show!