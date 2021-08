RICHMOND, Va. -- Michelle shared her new additions to the family via our Facebook page. Meet Tucker and Scout! Virginia This Morning viewer Sallie Noe sent in a few photos of her cats, Duke, Dash, and Snowy (not pictured). Lastly, Dana shared her lapful of furry friends: AJ the schnauzer, and her two lion-head rabbits, Tiny Tim and Peter Pan.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!