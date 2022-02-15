Everywhere You Are: Fundraising for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewers Helena and Timothy share a happy pic of their engagement. Sarah Jane sent in a picture of her niece enjoying her first Oreo. Finally, funds are being raised to support Fox Elementary after the devastating fire last week. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 11:28 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:28:51-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.