Everywhere You Are: Frowny Faces song

Virginia This Morning viewers and friends of the show share photos and videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Aug 08, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is Everywhere You Are!

Rebecca Floyd is the local artist behind the popular Frowny Face dolls. She recently collaborated with musician Trey Agnew to create a song for children dealing with post-pandemic anxiety and depression. Click here to take a listen.

Santa Dewey checked in from a recent Christmas in July event and shared a photo with us.

And Jacki is the talent behind The Possibilities Artist. She sent in a wonderful sketch she created of our guest co-host, Daphne Maxwell Reid.

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see them featured on our show!

