Everywhere You Are: Fran's gorgeous flowers!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fran sent us a photo of her blooming irises. Also, VTM viewer, Phillip captured a great photo of a Mallard and sent it in. Finally, Toni has been busy crafting and shared a creation with us!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 11:54:15-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Fran sent us a photo of her blooming irises. Also, VTM viewer, Phillip captured a great photo of a Mallard and sent it in. Finally, Toni has been busy crafting and shared a creation with us!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.