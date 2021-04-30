Everywhere You Are: fishing on the Appomattox

RICHMOND, Va. -- Janelle shares some photos of her mother’s standard poodle, Rudy, sunbathing in the backyard. Kathryn captured some sunset photos over the Appomattox River. Lastly, Sandra’s cats, Oliver and Raven, are seen here on bird watch. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.

