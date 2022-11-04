Everywhere You Are: Farm to table dinner!

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 2:06 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated2022-11-04 14:06:13-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend Shayne sent in some great photos from a farm to table dinner she attended. Also, Katie went hiking and shared the moment with us! Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter.