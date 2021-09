RICHMOND, Va. -- Bill shared a throwback photo with us from last year’s Powhatan Grape Festival. Virginia This Morning viewer Katie shared a photo of Luke and Logan enjoying the last little bit of summer chowing down on some watermelon! Lastly, Jennifer shared some family photos from their recent trip to Luray, VA!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!