Everywhere You Are: Fall fun!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Biz shared a fun photo from her trip to Egypt! Also, April and her family had some fall fun and went to a Commanders game! Lastly, congratulations to Dawn and her family on the arrival of her grandson!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:30 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 12:30:40-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Biz shared a fun photo from her trip to Egypt! Also, April and her family had some fall fun and went to a Commanders game! Lastly, congratulations to Dawn and her family on the arrival of her grandson!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.