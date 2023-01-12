On-AirVirginia This Morning Actions Facebook Tweet Email Everywhere You Are: Elaine's in Leopard Print! Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to! By: Virginia This Morning Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 12, 2023 and last updated 2023-01-12 12:35:21-05 RICHMOND, Va. -- Two Elaines sent in photos in their LPT best! Also, Theresa sent in a photo from her beach getaway!Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show! Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!