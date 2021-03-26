Everywhere you are: Eight-month old, Parker!

RICHMOND, Va. --Virginia this Morning viewer, Melissa, sent in this great video of her son, Hunter playing some t-ball in the backyard. Dana sent in a super cute picture of her eight-month old, Parker. Lastly, Kalia shows us her breakfast of choice while watching the show! Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.

