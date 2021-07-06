Everywhere You Are: Diamanda is looking for a home!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Diamanda is looking for a forever home. Please contact Richmond Animal League for more information. Today, Virginia This Morning viewer, Lindsey, updated us on her 100-mile challenge for Stop Soldier Suicide. Lastly, John shared a photo of a delicious homemade ice cream sundae. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

