Everywhere You Are: date night at Lola’s Farmhouse

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send a special congratulations to Margaret and Edward Highgam who are celebrating 72 years of marriage. Also, Virginia This Morning viewer Ashley McGuire shared some date night inspiration- a few rounds of golf and a meal at Lola’s Farmhouse. Viewers, Eline and Mark took a trip to Colorado and shared a few photos from their adventure.

Lastly, we got a check-in from Susan and her son, Johnny who took their copy of the summer issue of Richmond Family Magazine, featuring Jessica and her daughters, on their trip to Florida!