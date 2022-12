RICHMOND, Va. -- It's Leopard Print Thursday, so you know we have to share some LPT fun! We meet Cruella, a feline decked out in a leopard print sweater. Susan shared a snap with an old red truck at The Farmer's Daughers in Rice, Virginia. And Patrick and Marian introduce us to their "four-footed furry daughter," Ginger.

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!