Everywhere You Are: "Cory went outside"

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lorilei shared a photo of her grandsons who were finally reunited this holiday season. Also, Virginia This Morning viewer, Ann shared a few photos from a special event featuring a few special guests. Lastly, Cory shared a photo from his recent trip to Kings Dominion featuring his wife and a few friends!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

