RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend Amanda Lynch sent in a photo of her daughter, Primrose who's been learning how to fence! Also, we shared the big news that our friend, Sadeqa Johnson's new book, "The House of Eve" was selected as part of Reese's Book Club! Lastly, Ann shared Tyson's latest adventure!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!