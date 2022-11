RICHMOND, Va. -- Shelia is celebrating a new marriage in her family and shared the moment with us! Congratulations, Jaycee and Ciera! Stephen caught a great photo of a spider web. Lastly, Salliw shared that her cats love the leaves and so she brought some inside to enjoy.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!