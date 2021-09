RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we send a major congratulations to Virginia This Morning viewer Denise Smith who retired! Teresa Roberson

shared a photo of a true sign of fall- geese flying south. Lastly, Jonanne Verdi shared a photo of her favorite job...staying with her grandchildren!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!