Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: college throwback

Virginia This Morning viewers share photos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 3:07 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 15:07:17-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we take a trip to the Virginia State Capitol for a special celebration and head to Williamsburg for a little college throwback.

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!