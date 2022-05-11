Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: Coletti's Art Exhibit

Virginia This Morning viewers and friends of the show share what they've been up to.
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:40:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- We got a sneak peek at Coletti Starks-Brown's artwork that will be on display and available for purchase at her upcoming art exhibit. It's happening Saturday, May 14th from 1 to 4 p.m. at Manchester Flats, located at 700 East 6th Street in Richmond. The event is free, but you must RSVP. Please click here for more information and to register.

Friend of the show Shayne Rogers shared photos from the inaugural Ashland Book Festival at the beautifully revitalized Ashland Theater with Adriana Trigiani and David Baldacci.

And viewer Jes sent us a photo of a huge bird's nest! Do you know what kind of bird calls it home?

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!