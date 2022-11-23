Everywhere You Are: Coletti Devine Vision Art House grand opening

RICHMOND, Va. -- We love seeing — and sharing — what our viewers and friends of the show have been up to!

You can attend an upcoming grand opening and art show for Coletti Devine Vision Art House, LLC! It’s Sunday, Nov. 27th from 12 to 5 p.m. Coletti Starks-Brown is a hair stylist by trade (including for our very own Jessica Noll), but she’s also been breaking into the creative arts world!

See her latest work at her grand opening. It will take place at 1140 Carolee Drive, Richmond, VA 23223. You must RSVP by text at 804-551-5986 or email at colettistarks@yahoo.com. Click here to visit her website.

We also got to see Virginia This Morning viewer Kathy’s “jungle” of Thanksgiving cactus plants. Plus, Elizabeth shared a picture of Miss Annie the dog getting a trim.