Everywhere You Are: Children's Home Society of Virginia Anniversary Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Children’s Home Society of Virginia is getting ready to celebrate its 122nd anniversary of serving Virginia’s youth and families.

They’re having an event on May 12th at Main Line Brewery. The band The Way Down Wanderers are coming from Illinois to perform and the keynote speaker is Leigh Anne Tuohy from the blockbuster movie The Blind Side. If you get your ticket by midnight on April 30th, you’ll be entered to win an autographed copy of Leigh Anne’s book In A Heartbeat!

There will be local food trucks and drinks. If you can’t make it in person, you have the option of purchasing a streaming ticket to join the fun that way. The event is Thursday, May 12th from 5 to 9 p.m. at Main Line Brewery, located at 1603 Ownby Lane in Richmond.

Click here for more information and tickets.

In today's Everywhere You Are segment, we’re also celebrating Vida Spencer’s 98th birthday and Noreen and Tom Brown’s 60th wedding anniversary!