Everywhere You Are: celebrating centenarians

RICHMOND, Va. – There is much to celebrate at Lakewood, a senior living community in Richmond’s West End! On Friday, the team celebrated eight residents who are 100 years old…or older!

Laura Neale, the community’s eldest resident, celebrated her 103rd birthday.

“You are never too old to have a fun birthday picture,” said Neale.

Lakewood also celebrated two residents who are 102, two who are 101 and three who are 100. The party included live music, cupcakes, corsages and boutonnieres.

We wish each of them a very Happy Birthday!

