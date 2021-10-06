Watch
Everywhere You Are: celebrating a three-time breast cancer survivor  

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 15:42:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our Associate Producer, Luke Porter shared a photo from his recent 5 year class reunion! Friend of the show, Deborah Porter shared a few photos from a recent end of summer trip to Martha’s Vineyard with her family! Lastly, Virginia this Morning viewer Demetra shared a photo of her and her family celebrating her 82 year-old grandmother and 3 time breast cancer survivor!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

