Everywhere You Are: celebrating 20 years of marriage

Virginia This Morning viewers share photos and videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 21, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Madeline was surprised with a birthday celebration and shared some of the photos with us. Randy and his wife marked 20 years of marriage in Florida! Lastly, Ann always keeps us posted on Tyson’s adventures. The other day the two of them went fishing.

We also featured the latest nominee for our Making it Happen Monday segment -- Dr. Francie Mitchell, PT, DPT, PCS, the Program Director for the Richmond Children’s Assistive Technology Service (C.A.T.S).

Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

