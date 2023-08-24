Everywhere You Are: Capsoul Brewing Collective releasing 'Single Connection'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is everywhere you are! We love seeing the photos and videos of what you’ve been up to in the community.

Capsoul Brewing Collective is getting ready to release Single Connection. The hazy pale ale is a collaboration with Ardent Craft Ales. You’re invited to join the team for their can release and after party. It’s happening Saturday, August 26 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at Ardent, located at 3200 W. Leigh St. in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood. Aside from the new brew, there will be music, food and a chance to learn about West African brewing traditions in a presentation by Lee Graves. Click here to follow Capsoul Brewing Collective on Instagram and learn more about their mission and upcoming events.

Plus, friend of the show Kerry James shared a few photos with us of a recent concert he attended. Kerry and Elizabeth visited Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, to see violinist Hilary Hahn perform. He joined us live to tell us all about the experience.

