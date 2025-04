RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is Everywhere You Are! We love seeing all the photos and videos our viewers and friends of the show send our way.

Today, we opened the inbox to feature a few shots on the water, a donation to RACC, a beautiful bee, a stop at a lighthouse and a birthday trip to Las Vegas!

Now it’s your turn to share! Send your submission through our Facebook or Instagram page and you could see it featured on air.