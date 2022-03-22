Everywhere You Are: Boys at the zoo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Katie took all five of her boys to the Richmond Metro Zoo. Those boys showed off their super sweet smiles riding the tiger. Pam shared a blast from the past with our own Bill Bevins! She made a visit to the studio and was so kind to share this photo. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 10:58:21-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.