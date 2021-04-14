Everywhere you are: birthday trip to Cancun

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jenny shares her delicious looking dessert from Vampire Penguin and Dana found a four leaf clover! Lastly, Kim shared some great photos from her birthday trip to Cancun! Happy Birthday Kim! Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:50:35-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jenny shares her delicious looking dessert from Vampire Penguin and Dana found a four leaf clover! Lastly, Kim shared some great photos from her birthday trip to Cancun! Happy Birthday Kim! Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.