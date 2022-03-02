Everywhere You Are: Birthday Photos & A New Jeep

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Sharon shared a picture from her birthday photo shoot. Sharon is looking spectacular! Scott sent in a pic of his new Jeep in the wild. Jessica wants to know if he has gotten any ducks on his new ride. Hopefully Scott will let us know. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 11:33:16-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.