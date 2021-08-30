Watch
Everywhere You Are: Bill’s school days!

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 14:03:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we are celebrating with Dickie’s Seafood, which has been in Richmond for 40+ years. The company rebuilt and reopened after a factory fire last year. Our friends at Richmond Family Magazine are also celebrating the arrival of a member of the team. Founder and publisher of the magazine Margaret Thompson sent in some photos of their new puppy Ozzie. Lastly, Bill shared some photos from when he was in school!

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

