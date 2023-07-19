Watch Now
Everywhere You Are: Beautiful views!

Virginia this Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 14:23:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Syliva and Eric shared a couple scenic photos! Also Raymon sent in a photo from a recent birthday celebration; Happy Birthday Wanda and Denise! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

