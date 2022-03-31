Everywhere You Are: baby goats!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Ashley Ross is rocking leopard print head-to-toe! Viewer, Tayna shared that Luna has been enjoying the sunshine. Lastly, Kari shared a photo from her farm in Montpelier,VA!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 14:00:33-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Ashley Ross is rocking leopard print head-to-toe! Viewer, Tayna shared that Luna has been enjoying the sunshine. Lastly, Kari shared a photo from her farm in Montpelier,VA!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.