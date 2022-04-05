Everywhere You Are: Baby Goat Update
Virginia This Morning viewers share what they have been up to lately.
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 11:13 AM, Apr 05, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Baby goats have arrived at the ranch! Patty’s grandkids take their John Deere for a spin. Nino visited all the best sights in Florida. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
