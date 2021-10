RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Olga Lidia took a trip to Virginia Beach with her boyfriend, Scott and dog, Koko Kat and shared a few photos with us. Dru Russell submitted a great picture of her daughter, Jalynn apple picking in Charlottesville. Lastly, we caught up with Scott again...this time in Rhode Island checking out a beautiful sunset.

Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!