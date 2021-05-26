Watch
Everywhere You Are: an outstanding school safety patroller

Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we congratulate Chloe Cleveland, who was recently named Outstanding School Safety Patroller in Virginia by AAA. Chloe is a fifth-grade student at Battlefield Elementary School in Spotsylvania County.

CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation gave us an update on their latest blanket-making project.

And Virginia This Morning viewer, Ann, sent in an awesome picture of an owl her grandson Tyson spotted.

Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

