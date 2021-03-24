Menu

Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere you are: a trip to Baltimore

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 12:15:20-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sharon recently visited Baltimore and snapped some great pictures. Tammi from yesterday's Top 6 Picks sent in a great picture of her cat enjoying their nap in the camper and Michelle is painting her forever home with her husband. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.