Everywhere You Are: a super stylish LPT look!
Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 14:31:03-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- We checked in with a few viewers rocking their best LPT fits! We also caught up with The Virginia Oyster Recycling Program!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.